West African regional bloc Ecowas imposes new sanctions on Mali and Guinea

Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States pose during a meeting to discuss Mali and Guinea's transitions back to democracy following military coups in Accra, Ghana November 7, 2021.


Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The West African regional grouping Ecowas on Sunday hardened its stance against military-ruled Mali and Guinea, imposing new individual sanctions and calling on both countries to honour timetables for a return to democracy.

