Veteran Nigerian actress Rachel Oniga dies

Abuja,

Popular Nigerian actress and Nollywood queen, 64-year-old Rachel Oniga, is dead, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos State chapter, has confirmed.

“We got the news early morning today. We have nothing to say other than to give glory to God for a life well spent,” AGN chairman Emeka Rising said.

Oniga’s son, Olatunji, said she died on Friday at 10pm.

“She had malaria and typhoid,” he said.

Oniga was born on May 23, 1957 with her acting career beginning in 1993.

Before venturing into acting, the single mother worked for Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a European engineering consultancy firm with its regional head office in Nigeria.

Oniga featured in scores of Nollywood movies, both in English and Yoruba.

Her first movie was the blockbuster “Onome”, while her debut movie in the Yoruba language was “Owo Blow”.