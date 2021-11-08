USD28 million rice project underway in Guinea

A programme to cut reliance on rice imports in Guinea has officially been launched with the support of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, a multilateral development initiative created by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and development cooperation partners.

The Bank and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in Guinea marked the nation becoming yet another member country of the Islamic Development Bank in West Africa to kick off the Regional Rice Value Chain Project (RRVCP) with a working summit that brought together key stakeholders to set out the roadmap for the project in Guinea.

Guinea is among the first cohort of LLF supported West African countries to benefit from the Regional Rice Value Chain Development Program. The other countries are The Gambia, Niger, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

The Guinea rice value chain project, funded to the tune of US$ 28.3 million in concessional financing by the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), and resources of the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), aims to reduce the high level of rice imports in Guinea by 10 per cent and to strengthen economic growth by improving production and productivity, processing, marketing, and enhancing private sector participation.

Speaking at the event, Dr Samoii Béavogui, General Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in Guinea, said:

“We are grateful to the Lives and Livelihoods Fund and its donors for their support through the Regional Rice Value Chain Program. Improving domestic rice production is a priority for Guinea.

Rice Value Chain Project

Through initiatives such as the Rice Value Chain Project, we are seeing increasing investment in this area that is improving productivity and also increasing employment opportunities, particularly among young people.”

The Lives & Livelihoods Fund uses an innovative financing model that combines the lending capital of IsDB to offer concessional loans that is blended with grants of the regional and international donors: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

The loans do not merely address immediate needs but also set in motion fundamental livelihood changes that can create opportunities for millions of disadvantaged people, particularly in rural areas. The fund currently supports 31 projects across the Arab World, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia.

The Regional Rice Value Chain Programme (RRVCP) covers member countries of IsDB in West Africa that currently have low to intermediate rice self-sufficiency, ranging between 12 per cent in Niger to 69 per cent in Guinea. The gap is filled through imports that cost a combined US$ 1.2 billion annually.

Musa Sillah, Director, the Islamic Development Bank’s Regional Hub of Dakar, Senegal, said: “By empowering countries across Africa to invest in their own rice sectors, the Lives and Livelihoods Fund can help them improve productivity and competitiveness and rely less on imports.

“This will enable smallholder producers to increase their incomes, improving the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people, especially within rural areas. At the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, we believe this is the most effective way of lifting people out of poverty - thereby saving lives today and securing sustainable livelihoods for the future,”, he concluded.

Rice is the main food staple in Guinea and is mostly produced by smallholder farmers in rural areas where nearly 80 per cent of the population live. Yet it is not enough, largely because of the low productivity, with yields under smallholder farming typically being under two tons per hectare.

Consequently, the country imports around 600,000 tons of rice per year. This can be turned around quickly though given the enormous potential the country has. For instance, Guinea’s irrigation potential is estimated at 364,000 hectares, of which 30,200 hectares only is currently developed.

The Guinea project covers four regions in Lower Guinea: Coyah, Dubreka, Boffa, and Boké, as well as three in Upper Guinea: Dinguiraye, Kouroussa and Siguiri. These were selected due to their potential to increase rice production. In total, the project will impact 60,000 rural households involved in the rice value chain in Guinea, equivalent to about 300,000 people

Agro-dealers

The project team will work with actors across the value chain - smallholder farmers, producers associations, agro-processors, traders, millers, service providers, agro-dealers, aggregators, financial institutions, and rural communities – to break free of constraints that hinder rice development.

This will include developing key infrastructure including efficient irrigation systems, on-farm drying and storage facilities that minimize post-harvest losses, relevant extension and advisory services, and agro-processing through the effective engagement of the rice millers.

Additionally, the project will increase access to yield-enhancing technologies (improved seeds and appropriate fertilizers) that could raise yields to at least 6 tons per hectare, mechanization that improves land preparation and harvesting, and digital solutions and services that connect well actors along the value chain.

One of the goals of the project is to ensure that 45 per cent of women and 45 per cent of smallholder farmers under 35 years old have access to the technologies and innovations that the project will support the value chain and, in the process, create equitable employment opportunities.

By the end of the five-year implementation period, more than 2,700 hectares of plains and lowlands will be impacted, including through efficient irrigation and water management systems that allow year-round rice cultivation (double cropping) to increase production.