US warns Sudan against disrupting transitional system

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (right) meets with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman in the capital Khartoum on September 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (1)

By  Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

United States of America has warned Sudan against disrupting the transitional system. Washington has threatened to stop bilateral aid, including military and security cooperation between the US and Sudan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.