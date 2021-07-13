US urges Ethiopian unity after criticising election

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The United States has urged Ethiopians to reject violence and divisions as it voiced concern over the conduct of elections held amid brutal fighting in the Tigray region.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.