US Special Forces, Mozambican Commandos to hold joint training

The US and Mozambique governments have launched a second Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) military programme.

The US Embassy in Maputo on Thursday said that the US Special Operations Forces will train with more than 100 Mozambican Commandos and rangers.

“In addition to capacity building, the US Department of Defence (DoD) JCET exercise will strengthen the growing relations between the United States of America and the Republic of Mozambique”.

The US government will also provide medical and communications equipment to the units trained, the statement added.

“This training programme doubled in size in just four months, proves that the US is committed to capacity building within Mozambique’s armed forces,” the US Ambassador to Mozambique Dennis Hearne said.

“In all of our security assistance, the US prioritises respect for human rights and the protection of civilians,” the Ambassador was further quoted.

The DoD leads US security cooperation in Mozambique.