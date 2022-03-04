US slaps Tanzanian with sanctions for bankrolling Mozambique terror

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has singled out four people based in South Africa as financial facilitators of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) and Isis-Mozambique (Isis-M).

The agency named Tanzanian national Peter Charles Mbaga, aka Abu Kaidha, who is based in Johannesburg and is the only known person with a connection to Isis-Mozambique. The others on the list are Farhad Hoomer, a South African national, Siraaj Miller, a South African citizen based in Cape Town, and Bilal al-Sudani, a US-designated Isis leader in Somalia.

OFAC says Mbaga, 45, facilitated fund transfers from South Africa and sought to provide support to Isis-Mozambique by helping the group purchase equipment on the South African market.

US officials said Mbaga sought to purchase weapons in Mozambique. They said Mbaga last used travel document No AB321592, which expired on March 8, 2019.

Isis members and associates in South Africa, the officials said, are playing an increasingly central role in facilitating the transfer of money from the top of the Isis hierarchy to affiliates across Africa.

Isis members based in South Africa have provided support for the money transfers or served as leaders of Isis cells in that country.

“Treasury is taking this action to disrupt and expose key Isis supporters who exploit South Africa’s financial system to facilitate the funding of Isis affiliates and networks across Africa,” said US Treasury Under-Secretary Brian E. Nelson.

Officials said the US is working with African partners, including South Africa, to dismantle Isis’ financial support networks on the continent.

“Recently, Isis has attempted to expand its influence in Africa through large-scale operations in areas where government control is limited,” the statement said.

“Isis affiliates in Africa rely on local fundraising schemes, such as theft, extortion of local populations and kidnapping for ransom, as well as financial support from the Isis hierarchy.”

As a result of yesterday’s action, assets belonging to the persons designated as financial facilitators of violent extremism and that are in the US or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to the Treasury Department.

Unless authorised by a general or specific licence issued by the Treasury, its regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US citizens or persons in that country, including transactions in transit through it, involving the assets of the designated or blocked persons.

The prohibitions include making or receiving any contribution of funds, goods or services to or for the benefit of such persons.