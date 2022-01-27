US ships nearly 1.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Uganda

Covid vaccines

People wait in line to receive an injection of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Mulago referral hospital in Kampalaon March 10, 2021.  The United States is shipping nearly 1.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda.

Photo credit: Badru Katumba | AFP

By  AFP

 Washington, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.