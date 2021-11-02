US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

Sudan riots

Sudanese anti-coup protesters block a street in the capital Khartoum on October 30, 2021, during a protest to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule.

