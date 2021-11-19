US removes sanctions on Burundi

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye. He is in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a three-day state visit.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The US government Thursday removed sanctions placed on Burundi six years ago, crediting elections, a fall in violence, and reforms by President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.