US issues warning to aircrafts in Tigray

Ethiopia flights

Passengers walk next to the statue of Alula Aba Nega, Ethiopian general from Tigray, after flights to Addis Ababa was cancelled at Mekelle airport in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba| AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The US Federal Aviation Authority has directed aircraft flying over Ethiopia to either avoid Tigray region or maintain a high altitude.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.