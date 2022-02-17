Somalia’s elite police squad terrorises journalists in the streets

An elite squad of the Somali Police Force has been thrust into the eye of a storm after being filmed blindfolding and tying the limbs of journalists covering an operation against Al-Shabaab militants.

The Wednesday incident in Mogadishu’s Kahda district raised a storm among opposition politicians, diplomats and a press lobby, who called the treatment “barbaric and heinous” torture.

The reporters working for private outlets were investigating a raid by militants on Tuesday night. They were interviewing locals about the incident when they came face to face with the Haram’ad (Cheetah) squad, a Turkish-trained trained counterterrorism unit, said a statement from the National Union of Somali Journalists (Nusoj).

Photos of the incident posted to social media showed four journalists forced to lie on their stomachs with their faces blindfolded. Their hands were also tied to their legs and they were left in the hot sun.

“We condemn this brutal, barbaric and heinous attack on journalists in the line of duty and the inhumane treatment they were subjected to by officers of the uniformed services,” said Nusoj secretary-general Omar Faruk Osman, demanding that the officers be prosecuted.

Immediate action

“This act is not negotiable and we expect immediate action by the Haram’ad (Cheetah) Squad’s superiors or SPF (Somalia Police Force).”

The incident came days after four Shabaab members were convicted of killing freelance journalist Jamal Farah Adan. Two of the men were sentenced to death while the other two will serve sentences of 25 and 15 years, respectively.

Nusoj said impunity in government has also seen journalists mistreated by state actors.

On Wednesday, several embassies in Somalia also condemned the incident.

“We condemn the recent abuses by members of the Somali Security Forces against journalists in Mogadishu. The freedom of the media and their right to report is enshrined in Somali law,” said the Swedish Embassy in a statement.

“We expect that this case will be investigated by the authorities.”

Expressed regret

Following the uproar, the Somali Police Force expressed regret at the incident.

Spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan said the police would investigate the abuse.

“We fully apologise to the Somali journalists that were wrongfully treated,” said Hassan.

“The Commander of the Police Force ordered the detention of the police officials and the associated officers involved in the incident and have been detained immediately.

“What occurred (in) Kahda District is not a source of joy and will not remain unpunished.”

The four reporters were tied up even as passers-by filmed and reported the incident on social media.