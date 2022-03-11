UN warns of clashes in Libya as armed groups mass near Tripoli

Fathi Bashagh

Libyan interim prime minister Fathi Bashagha, newly named by the Libyan parliament, delivers a speech at Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli on February 10, 2022. Libya faced the challenge of two prime ministers after parliament named a rival to the existing unity government's chief Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The UN on Thursday warned against "provocation" in Libya that could lead to clashes, citing reports of armed elements mobilising around the capital Tripoli, as rival governments vie for power.

