Shun political discord for stability, UN tells Somali leaders

Mogadishu

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed on Sunday called on Somali political leaders to shun political discord which may jeopardise the gains made in the country.

Mohammed, who made a day-long visit to Mogadishu, said Somalia has achieved considerable momentum with its ongoing electoral process and urged the leaders to de-escalate the political tension in the country.

"I was encouraged to hear the commitment from all I met with to ensure that this momentum is sustained and that critical elections move forward as scheduled," said the UN official who also met President Mohamed Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Roble.

"I have confidence in Somalia's leadership to de-escalate any tensions and avoid action that could lead to violence and further delay the elections or undermine its credibility," she added.

Elections

Somalia is currently holding elections for its Upper House and is preparing for elections for its Lower House.

The international partners have been heavily engaged in supporting national efforts to advance the country's elections.

During the visit, Mohammed expressed solidarity with Somali women's calls for full and equal participation in political life, and expressed the support of the international community for timely, inclusive, peaceful and credible elections.

She highlighted the country's parliamentary elections as an opportunity to build on the progress made in women's political participation and emphasised that women's full inclusion in all sectors of society will contribute to greater resilience, peace, and stability.