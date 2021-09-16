UN urges Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to resume mega-dam talks

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

This file handout picture taken on July 20, 2020, and released by Adwa Pictures on July 27, 2020, shows an aerial view Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River in Guba, northwest Ethiopia.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The UN Security Council adopted a statement Wednesday encouraging Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan "to resume negotiations" under the auspices of the African Union to swiftly conclude a deal on a controversial mega-dam on the Nile.

