UN report claims Somali troops ‘fought’ in Tigray war

Members of the Amhara militia

Members of the Amhara militia, that combat alongside federal and regional forces against northern region of Tigray, ride on the back of a pick up truck in the city of Gondar, on 08 November 2020. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The report of the UN Human Rights Council, on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, said on Monday there were credible reports Somali soldiers were removed from their training camps and taken to the frontline in Tigray.

A UN report alleges recruits of the Somali National Army ‘fought’ in the Tigray war alongside Eritrean troops, in what could signal an illegal participation in a foreign war by Mogadishu.

