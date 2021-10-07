UN names new envoy for Western Sahara

Staffan de Mistura

Staffan de Mistura. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday named Italian diplomat Staffan de Mistura as his personal envoy for Western Sahara. This effectively restarts the process of seeking a permanent solution to the territory contested by Morocco.

