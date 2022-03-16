UN extends S. Sudan peacekeeping mission for one year

South Sudan Peacekeeping

The United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur region (UNAMID). The S. Sudan operation is one of the most expensive for the UN, with an annual budget surpassing $1 billion.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

The UN Security Council voted Tuesday to prolong its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for one more year, after Russia and China chose to abstain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.