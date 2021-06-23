UN envoy accuses C.Africa forces, Russian allies of rights violations

The United Nation's envoy to the Central African Republic (CAR) has accused the nation's security forces and their Russian allies on Wednesday of multiple human rights violations.

The CAR's closer relationship with Moscow dates back to 2018, when Russia sent "instructors" to help train its beleaguered armed forces and supplied small arms, gaining exemption from a UN weapons embargo.

One of the world's poorest countries, the CAR has been chronically unstable since it gained independence from France in 1960.

Mankeur Ndiaye told the UN Security Council that human rights violations and breaches of international humanitarian law are "attributable to the Central African armed forces, bilateral forces and other security personnel", referring to the hundreds of Russian paramilitaries deployed in the country.

The CAR has become a key area in the controversy over the role in Africa of the Wagner mercenary group which is allegedly run by the shadowy businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin was sanctioned by Washington which accused him of playing a role in meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, in particular through his internet "troll factory." He has denied any involvement.

Russians also provide CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera's personal protection and his powerful national security advisor, Valery Zakharov, is a Russian.