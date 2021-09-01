Ugandans don’t want to leave Afghanistan, says Foreign Minister

Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Photo credit: Mark Andries | US Marine Corps | AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Only 10 Ugandans have been evacuated.
  • The lawmakers also raised fears about risks Uganda faces while hosting Afghan asylum seekers in the country.

Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister has told legislators that despite government efforts to evacuate Ugandans trapped in Afghanistan, a section of them are not willing to return.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.