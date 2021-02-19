Ugandan soldiers jailed for assaulting journalists

Seven soldiers who assaulted journalists in Uganda on Wednesday were on Thursday paraded before the military police court and handed down various sentences.

The army said in a statement that the seven who appeared before the Military Police Unit disciplinary committee, the lower court of the General Court Martial, will serve between two and three months in prison.

The army spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, told Daily Monitor the soldiers were summarily tried and sentenced because “there was glaring evidence that they misbehaved”.

“This was something that never required investigations because it was clear that they were involved in an act of indiscipline,” she said.

But sources in the military police told Daily Monitor that the seven pleaded guilty and that is why there was no long process of trial.

They were charged with conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline of the UPDF for assaulting journalists who had gone to cover the presentation of a petition by the opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi to United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Kampala on the alleged abductions and disappearances of his supporters.

Tried by UDCD

Brig Byekwaso said they were tried by the Unit Disciplinary Committee because the offence was not capital but a matter of indiscipline. “This was a matter of indiscipline and the UDC has the powers to try such cases,” she said.

The UDC is appointed by the Commanding Officer of the Unit and in this case members of the court were appointed by the military police boss.

Brig Byekwaso said they would be detained in the cells in the military police barracks. “We have cells there and that’s where they will be detained.”

Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, had apologised to the journalists who were beaten. He also said soldiers would be trained on how to relate with journalists.