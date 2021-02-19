Ugandan soldiers jailed for assaulting journalists

monitor

By  Daily Monitor

Seven soldiers who assaulted journalists in Uganda on Wednesday were on Thursday paraded before the military police court and handed down various sentences.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret closed indefinitely

  2. Nigeria unexpectedly comes out of recession

  3. Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban                                                

  4. Gunfire breaks out at opposition march in Mogadishu

  5. Ruto: I was locked out of Uhuru meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.