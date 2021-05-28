Ugandan regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

Officials stopped this construction site in Ntinda, Kampala for going against building regulations and standards by deviating from its initial construction plan. 

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Daily Monitor

Kampala. Over 500 buildings in Uganda's capital have been condemned by regulators following a massive crackdown on illegal structures.

