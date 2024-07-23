Ugandan protesters attempt march to Parliament in anti-graft demo
What you need to know:
- Some protestors arrested as Ugandans began to March to Parliament in an anti-graft protest.
TIMELINE OF JULY 23 MARCH TO PARLIAMENT PROTEST
9:58AM: Some peaceful protestors were Tuesday morning arrested as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest, reporters on ground told Monitor.
9:15AM: Organizers of the youth led protests said a security occupation at their intended Rally Grounds had forced them to relocate their grouping point to areas around Nasser Road, near Parliament.
7:15AM: Heavy police and army deployment in metro Kampala.
7:00AM: Parliament placed under a heightened security cordon with dozens of servicemen and police officers on guard, blocking civilian access.
JUNE 2024: Condemning corruption, Ugandans on social media announce plans to March to Parliament after withering accusations of graft in the House.