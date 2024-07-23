Live Blog: Planned anti-government protest updates

Ugandan protesters attempt march to Parliament in anti-graft demo

Policemen arrest a man as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest in Kampala on July 23, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • Some protestors arrested as Ugandans began to March to Parliament in an anti-graft protest.

TIMELINE OF JULY 23 MARCH TO PARLIAMENT PROTEST

9:58AM: Some peaceful protestors were Tuesday morning arrested as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest, reporters on ground told Monitor.

9:15AM: Organizers of the youth led protests said a security occupation at their intended Rally Grounds had forced them to relocate their grouping point to areas around Nasser Road, near Parliament. 

7:15AM: Heavy police and army deployment in metro Kampala.

7:00AM: Parliament placed under a heightened security cordon with dozens of servicemen and police officers on guard, blocking civilian access.

Policemen are seen standing guard outside the National Theatre, near parliament on July 23, 2024, ahead of a planned March to Parliament anti-graft protest. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

JUNE 2024: Condemning corruption, Ugandans on social media announce plans to March to Parliament after withering accusations of graft in the House. 

