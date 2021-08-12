Ugandan Olympic gold medallists to get USh5m monthly salary: Museveni

Peruth Chemutai

Ugandan gold medallist Peruth Chemutai.

Photo credit: AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday announced that athletes who earn the country a gold medal at continental, commonwealth or Olympic games will be paid a monthly salary of USh5 million (KSh155,000).

