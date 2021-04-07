Ugandan MPs ordered to return iPads or pay for them

ipad mps

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Member of Parliament Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa plays solitaire during plenary at Parliament in 2017.

Photo credit: File | Alex Esagala | Nation Media Group 
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The clerk to Parliament says some of the legislators are using the gadgets for personal business.
  • MPs have the option of paying a fee to keep the iPads.

Kampala. The Ugandan parliament has ordered legislators to return iPads that were issued to them by April 30. The iPads, which were handed to them in 2016 at the beginning of their terms in office, were meant to help MPs facilitate their work.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.