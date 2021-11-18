Ugandan capital under tight security after deadly bombings

Police cordons off the crime scene at Parliament Avenue.

Photo credit: Morgan Mbambazi I Nation Media Media

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Checkpoints have been set up on several roads in Kampala, while the areas where the two bombings occurred have been closed off to motorists as teams of investigators scour the blast sites.

Armed police and soldiers patrolled the Ugandan capital Wednesday as security was stepped up following twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State that killed three people in the heart of Kampala.

