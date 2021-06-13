Ugandan army supplies medical oxygen as Covid-19 cases spiral

Truck drivers wait in line in order to be tested for Covid-19 (the novel coronavirus) at Uganda's border post immigration in Malaba, a city bordering Kenya, on April 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kampala,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Algeria cancels France 24's operating licence

  2. No Hajj for Kenyan Muslims, Supkem says

  3. Covid-19: Kenya's death toll reaches 3,410

  4. Why Kenyans living with albinism are unhappy

  5. Covid-19 impeding fight against child labour, ILO says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.