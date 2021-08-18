Uganda scraps anti-porn 'miniskirt' law

The judgement said that the 2014 legislation, which had been dubbed the "anti-miniskirt law," was "inconsistent with or in contravention of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda." 

Uganda's constitutional court has scrapped a controversial anti-pornography law whose provisions included a ban on wearing miniskirts in public, in a decision hailed by women's rights campaigners on Tuesday.

