Uganda's Transport Minister survives assassination attempt

This photo taken on June 1, 2021 shows works and transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala's car which was sprayed with bullets by unknown assailants in an assassination attempt. His daughter and driver died at the scene. 

Photo credit: Abubaker Lubowa | Nation Media Group
  • The attempt on Gen Wamala took place in the same suburb where in 2017, gunmen on motorcycles sprayed bullets at a vehicle carrying Andrew Felix Kaweesi, then Assistant Inspector General of Police. He was killed alongside his bodyguard and driver.

Kampala. Unknown assailants on Tuesday sprayed bullets at a car carrying Uganda's Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, in an attempted assassination that wounded him and killing his daughter and driver.

