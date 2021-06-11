Uganda resumes radio lessons as schools close over Covid-19

radio education

Learners listen to an education programme on radio. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Radio lessons for middle grades of primary schools in Uganda will resume on Monday following the closure of schools due to Covid-19, a statement issued by the ministry of education and sports said.

