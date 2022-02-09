UN court orders Uganda to pay DR Congo USD325m war damages

Uganda soldiers leaving DRC’s Ituri region in 2003

The last batch of Uganda soldiers withdrawing from DRC’s embattled Ituri region on May 19, 2003. The UN's top court on February 9, 2022 ordered Uganda to pay the Democratic Republic of Congo USD325 million in reparations over a brutal war two decades ago.

Photo credit: Peter Busomoke | AFP

By  AFP

The Hague

