Uganda now slaps KSh10m tax on Bobi Wine’s bullet-proof vehicle

  • The vehicle was donated to Bobi Wine by his supporters in the diaspora shortly after the January 14  polls.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), has asked former opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, to pay USh337 million (Ksh10 million) in taxes for his bullet-proof vehicle.

