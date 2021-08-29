Second suspect in Uganda attempted suicide bombing still on the run

Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso

UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, who said the second suspect in the foiled suicide bomb attack at the funeral of Gen Paul Lokech is still at large.

Photo credit: Daily Monitor
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

The second suspect the foiled a suicide bomb attack against the state funeral of a top Ugandan police and army commander is yet to be apprehended, authorities have said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.