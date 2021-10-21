Uganda exports 400kg of bhang to Germany

Marijuana

A cannabis plant. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • A kilogramme of medical cannabis (MC), a product claimed to be effective in treating a wide range of deadly diseases, including cancer, costs around Ush18 million ($5006).

Uganda has exported 400 kilogrammes of medical marijuana to Germany, the fourth delivery to foreign countries since the government permitted the business in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.