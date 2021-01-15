Uganda elections: Bobi Wine says military has taken over his home

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, says the military has taken over his home, following a tense election in the country.

Amid the vote count on Friday, he wrote on Twitter, "We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home. None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under siege."

Soldiers stand next to the wall of the house of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021, a day the country's presidential elections. Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba

The army and police dismissed Wine's claims, saying he had not been arrested and that they were merely protecting him.

"It is true that police and other security agencies are around his premises ... outside, not inside his home, but that is basically to ensure security in the area," Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire told NTV Uganda.

"He is not under arrest. We have just provided security in the area. Nothing much."

Soldiers walk along the road towards the gate of the house of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021, a day the country's presidential elections. Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

Mr Owoyesigyire further said two people tried to jump over Wine's fence but that they stepped in and arrested one while the other escaped.

He added that another person, who knocked on the gate but had not been invited to the home, was arrested for interrogation about his intentions.

"If we find they are no threat to the honourable and the home, they will be released."

Election fraud claim

Earlier on Friday, the opposition leader said the election had seen "widespread fraud and violence", but remained positive as votes were counted under an internet blackout.

"Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you, Uganda, for turning up and voting in record numbers," Wine tweeted shortly after midnight, managing to bypass the blockage.

Soldiers stand in the bush next to the gate of the house of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021, a day the country's presidential elections. Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba

The 38-year-old former popstar-turned-lawmaker did not give details about his accusations.

President Yoweri Museveni is seeking a sixth term in office, and Wine is his main competitor among 11 opposition candidates.