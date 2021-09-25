Uganda court jails official for 40 years, demands $5.4 million for graft

Godfrey Kazinda

Godfrey Kazinda leaves the anti-corruption court. 

Photo credit: Daily Monitor | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

A Ugandan anti-corruption court Friday sentenced a government official to 40 years in prison and ordered him to pay $5.4 million in compensation for looting a donor-funded programme to help rebuild the country's conflict-battered north.

