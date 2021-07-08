Uganda assassination attempt: Suspects show up in court with torture marks

One of the suspects in the Gen Katumba shooting case displays torture marks on his body that he says he got while in police custody.

Photo credit: NTV Uganda | Nation Media Group
What you need to know:

  • The suspects wept inconsolably on Thursday when they appeared before chief magistrate Douglas Singiza. 

Kampala. Five people suspected to have been involved in the assassination attempt on Uganda's Works Minister, General Katumba Wamala, which killed his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo, say they are being tortured in police custody.

