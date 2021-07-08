Uganda assassination attempt: Suspects show up in court with torture marks

Kampala. Five people suspected to have been involved in the assassination attempt on Uganda's Works Minister, General Katumba Wamala, which killed his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo, say they are being tortured in police custody.

The suspects wept inconsolably on Thursday when they appeared before chief magistrate Douglas Singiza at the Nakawa court in Kampala. They seized the opportunity, during a court break, to show marks of beatings on their backs, legs, feet, hands and bottoms to journalists .

Speaking before the court, their lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima's asked for their release in order to secure treatment.

However, Mr Singiza informed Mr Turyamusiima that he had no jurisdiction to make such orders other than remanding the suspects and ordering prison authorities at Kitalya to make sure they get examined and treated.

The five - Muhammad Kagugube, Siriman Kisambira, Abudallah-Aziz Ramadhan Dunku, Kamada Walusimbi and Habib Ramadhan Marjan - are now remanded at Kitalya government prison.

They are facing terrorism, murder and attempted murder charges.

The number of suspects formally charged over the attempted assassination of Gen Katumba are now seven after Yasin Nyanzi and Hussein Serubula were remanded last week.

They are accused of attempted to murder Gen Wamala on June 1, 2021 at Kisaasi Central Zone in Kampala.

The group also faces murder charges related to Gen Katumba's daughter, Brenda Nantongo, and his driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo.

According to the amended charge sheet presented by Prosecutor Barbra Kyomugisha, all 7 suspects, between March 2015 and June 2021, while at various places in Uganda, involved themselves in attacks and murders on army and police personnel, civilians, and police establishments without any due regard to safety.