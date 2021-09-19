Uganda asks diplomats to leave children home, save costs

Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: AFP
  • The proposal seeks to ease the heavy financial burden the government bears in supporting children of staff working in foreign missions.

The Ugandan government wants all workers deployed to foreign missions to leave their children in the country to save on education costs.

