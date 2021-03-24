Uganda arrests American for 'subversive activities'

Uganda police

Ugandan police officers sit on a truck in Magere, Uganda, on January 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

An American citizen has been arrested in Uganda on suspicion of subversion against the government, police said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.