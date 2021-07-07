Uganda acquires green monkey cells for Covid-19 vaccine development

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday said the country has received green monkey cells which are critical in the development of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Museveni said that the acquisition of the green monkey cells is a big boost in the country's quest to develop a Covid-19 vaccine to address the surge in coronavirus cases, according to a State House statement.

"One of the things they (local scientists) were looking for was the green monkey cells which can grow well for the virus like corona. It is going to be the first time these cells are being used in a laboratory in Africa to multiply the virus for the vaccines," Museveni said, noting that the cells are key for virus multiplication in vaccine production.

He made the remarks while presiding over a ceremony to lay a foundation stone for a biological drugs and vaccine manufacturing facility in the country on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto.

Museveni has previously said that apart from importing Covid-19 vaccines, local scientists were developing a vaccine.