Two Chinese mine workers kidnapped in southwest Nigeria

Gunmen shot at security guards and kidnapped two Chinese workers from a gold-mining site in southwest Nigeria. 

Gunmen have kidnapped two Chinese workers from a gold-mining site in southwest Nigeria and shot their security guards, police said Wednesday, in the latest such incident in the area.

