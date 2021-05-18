Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Tutu gets vaccine as South Africa launches large-scale rollout

Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Peace Laureate, emerges from the Brooklyn Chest Hospital, after being vaccinated against Covid-19, in Cape Town, on May 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and retired archbishop Desmond Tutu was among South Africa's first seniors to receive jabs on Monday as the country launched a massive immunisation drive for over-60s.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.