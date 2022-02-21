Turkish President Recep Erdogan visits DRC, inks defence and transport deals

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday for a two-day official visit.

He held one-on-one talks with President Félix Tshisekedi at the national palace. Erdogan, who travelled with Turkish businessmen and some members of his cabinet, did not issue a statement after the meeting.

However, President Tshisekedi, through his communications team, said he was satisfied with the bilateral cooperation between the two countries. According to him, Turkey and DRC signed agreements touching on defence, transport, infrastructure and several others in the economic field.

Erdogan's visit to the DRC follows President Tshisekedi's to Turkey in September 2021, where the two Heads of State held bilateral talks in Ankara. In October the same year, a large delegation of Turkish entrepreneurs came to Kinshasa and met with Prime Minister Sama Lukonde. They had shown interest in investing in various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, energy and trade.

Later that year, Presidents Tshisekedi and Erdogan met again on the sidelines of the Turkey-Africa summit in December.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat (right) pose for a photo ahead of a joint press conference within the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, Turkey on December 18, 2021. Photo credit: Isa Terli | Anadolu Agency | AFP

At the time, the two countries had concluded three cooperation agreements focusing on the promotion and mutual protection of investments between the governments, prevention of double taxation on income and the prevention of tax evasion between the governments, and on tourism.