Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament indefinitely

Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Photo credit: Fethi Belaid | AFP

By  AFP

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended his suspension of parliament "until further notice", a month after sacking his prime minister and granting himself greater powers in a shock intervention that opponents decried as a coup.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.