Tunisia president names Najla Bouden as country's first female PM

Tunisia's president named Najla Bouden as the country's first ever female prime minister and tasked her with forming a government, two months after he grabbed power.

Photo credit: Tunisian Presidency | AFP

By  AFP

Tunisia's president on Wednesday named geologist Najla Bouden as the country's first ever female prime minister-designate, two months after he seized wide-ranging powers.

