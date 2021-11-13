Tunisia MP gets jail term for sexual harassment of minor

Police custody

Tunisia is seen as a pioneer in the Arab world in terms of women's rights, and in July 2017 made sexual harassment in a public space punishable by a jail sentence of up to a year.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zouhair Makhlouf, an independent member of the suspended assembly, was photographed in October 2019 apparently masturbating in his car in the coastal city of Nabeul.

A Tunisian member of parliament was sentenced Friday to a year in prison for sexually harassing a schoolgirl, the victim's lawyer said, in a case that sparked a nationwide #Metoo movement.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.