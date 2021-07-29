Tunisia in political turmoil as president sacks more officials

A handout picture provided on July 26, 2021 shows Tunisian President Kais Saied gesturing among supporters, as he walks protected by security, in Tunis's central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, after he ousted the prime minister and ordered parliament closed for 30 days. 

Photo credit: Tunisian presidency Facebook page | AFP

Tunisia lurched further into political uncertainty Wednesday as President Kais Saied dismissed more officials, days after he suspended parliament and assumed executive powers in what opponents labelled a coup.

