Tundu Lissu: I’m waiting for President Samia Suluhu to call me back

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu on Friday expressed his willingness to return to the country to work with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Lissu, who has been staying in exile in Belgium following last year’s election, was speaking in Nairobi during the launch of his new book on democracy in East Africa.

He said that he had already made phone calls to the new Tanzanian leader and had requested to meet her. The Tanzanian opposition leader, who ran on a Chadema ticket and lost to the late President John Magufuli – said that his focus, should he get a chance to meet President Suluhu, would be on the expansion of the shrinking democratic space in the East African nation, which he termed as worrying.

He said that for President Suluhu to succeed, a change in the constitutional order, including granting more freedom to opposing voices with divergent opinions, was key.

Expand the executive

“I did make a call to President Suluhu two days after she was sworn in and the call was picked by her personal assistant, who I asked to inform the President that I would be happy to sit down with her and discuss the way forward for Tanzania, and how we can reform our country but I am still waiting for a response,” he said. “

Even our party leadership of Chadema, led by the chairman, placed a request to the President, which was replied after a week, but we are still waiting for a meeting,” he said.

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu flees country

In the book, whose launch was attended by Kenya’s former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Chadema party leaders and other delegates, Mr Lissu criticises ‘the mushrooming dictatorial and imperial presidency’ in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

He says the shrinking democratic space is dangerous, citing cases like the Building Bridges Initiative in Kenya, which seeks to amend the Constitution and expand the Executive among other proposals. He said that this risks returning the country to an iron-fist like presidency.

He also cited the leadership of the late Tanzanian President Magufuli and that of Uganda’s Head of State Yoweri Museveni which he said had entrenched dictatorship. He accused the Ugandan leader of clinging to power.

Dictatorial regimes

Mr Lissu described the BBI process – a brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga – as a copycat of the dictatorial regimes that have characterised the leadership of Tanzania for decades and warned the country against taking the same path.

“The present dispassionate history of our countries is that of the imperial presidency. Our presidents are the semblance of the pre-colonial monarchs that sought to retain and remain in power,” he said.

“This book will not be a charitable read if you support BBI, because it is written to admonish Kenyans who are trying to copy a failed state that is Tanzania,” he added.

Dr Mutunga said dictatorship had become the currency of leadership in the region, warning that the consequences could be dangerous for future generations.

“East Africa faces a leadership crisis. We have a brutal dictatorship that has one faction in the ruling party, the opposition in government and another faction of government that claims to be in the opposition. We need to focus on the quest for alternative leadership,” Dr Mutunga said.

The book, titled Remaining in the Shadows: Parliament and Accountability in East Africa, is an indictment of the Presidential system of government.