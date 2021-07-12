Tribunal rejects bid by Djibouti’s port company to breach contract with DP World

Berbera Port, Somaliland,

Berbera Port, Somaliland, one of the ports where DP Word runs a business. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

An Arbitral Tribunal of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has ruled against Djibouti’s port company, Port de Djibouti SA (PDSA), in its dispute with Dubai-based logistics firm Dubai Ports (DP) World.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Burundi president in DRC for a three-day state visit

  2. Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

  3. Police arrest LSK President Nelson Havi

  4. US urges Ethiopian unity after criticising election

  5. Opposition parties urged to unite

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.