TotalEnergies to resume its gas project in Mozambique

TotalEnergies will resume work on its natural gas project in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.

Considered the largest private investment in Africa, the company had shut down the project due to insecurity in the region.

Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said after a meeting with President Filipe Nyusi that the firm will reopen its operations sometime this year.

“My goal is for [the project] to restart in 2022, we are ready,” Mr Pouyanné said.

He signed an agreement with Mozambican authorities to train 2,500 young people from Cabo Delgado, with a view to creating jobs arising from the investments underway.

An Islamist insurgency in the province has hurt Mozambique’s economy, disrupting oil and gas projects worth billions of dollars after international companies stopped operating in the country.

TotalEnergies’ project in Cabo Delgado was suspended after an armed attack in March 2021.

President Nyusi said he was pleased with the military advance against insurgents and hoped to see tranquillity return to the province.

The multinational company, which has been in Mozambique since 1991, deals in the exploration, production, marketing and services segments.

TotalEnergies Marketing Moҫambique SA is a major player in the downstream petroleum products market, with a nationwide gas stations network, industrial and mining, lubricants and logistics.